The Lowest Seeds At Trials To Make The U.S. World Championship Team

Now that the dust has settled from the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials, we can take a look at some of the data from the event.

Thanks to SwimSwam data expert Barry Revzin, we’ve compiled some stats related to where swimmers were seeded coming in and how things panned out in Greensboro.

Looking at the lowest-seeded swimmers to make the Worlds team in that event, a total of 11 qualified to compete in Budapest after coming in seeded 10th or lower, though most of those come with an asterisk.

Of those 11, 10 came in either the 100 or 200 freestyle, where the top-six finishers in each event qualified for the World Championship team (for relay purposes) compared to the top-two (or one in the stroke 50s) in all of the other events.

The only swimmer seeded 10th or lower to make the team individually in the 100 or 200 free was Claire Weinstein, who had a breakthrough swim to become the fastest 15-year-old American of all-time in the women’s 200 free (1:57.08) and take second behind Katie Ledecky.

The lowest non-100/200 free seeded swimmer to qualify for the team was Kate Douglass in the women’s 200 breaststroke, though that’s due to the fact that Douglass was entered with her short course yards time of 2:02.19, landing her 27th on the psych sheets. In reality, Douglass had recorded an unofficial time of 2:24.02 in the lead-up, which would’ve ranked her fourth on the entry list.

Alex Walsh was the lowest seed to make the team overall, coming in 29th in the 200 free (she finished sixth to qualify for the relay), but that was also with a yards entry time.

The lowest seed with a LCM entry time to make the team was Coby Carrozza, who qualified for the men’s 800 free relay after placing fifth in the 200 free final. Carrozza was seeded 18th in 1:49.10 and clocked 1:46.87 in the final.

LOWEST SEEDS TO MAKE WORLDS ROSTER

29th: Alex Walsh in the 200 Free (6th)

in the 200 Free (6th) 27th: Kate Douglass in the 200 Breast (2nd)

in the 200 Breast (2nd) 18th: Coby Carrozza in the 200 Free (5th)

16th: Hunter Armstrong in the 100 Free (4th)

14th: Justin Ress in the 100 Free (6th)

13th: Trey Freeman in the 200 Free (6th)

11th: Drew Kibler in the 100 Free (4th)

11th: Claire Weinstein in the 200 Free (2nd)

10th: Trenton Julian in the 200 Free (4th)

10th: Hali Flickinger in the 200 Free (4th)

10th: Mallory Comerford in the 100 Free (6th)

Only Douglass, Weinstein, Erika Brown and Claire Curzan qualified to swim an individual event at the World Championships coming in seeded outside of the top four:

27th: Kate Douglass in the 200 Breast

in the 200 Breast 11th: Claire Weinstein in the 200 Free

5th: Erika Brown in the 50 Free

in the 50 Free 5th: Claire Curzan in the 100 Back

Six more swimmers qualified as the fourth seed:

Charlie Clark (men’s 800 free)

Brooks Curry (men’s 100 free)

Katharine Berkoff (women’s 50 back)

Katie Grimes (women’s 400 IM)

Leah Hayes (women’s 200 IM)

Removing the SCY entries, we can also look at the percentage of swimmers per event that improved on their seed time coming in. This excludes the 50s of stroke because the athletes were entered with their corresponding 100-meter times.

The women’s 800 free led the way with 65 percent of swimmers improving on their seed time, while the men’s 50 free and 200 fly followed at 45.8 percent.

The lowest number came in the women’s 100 fly—just 20 percent of swimmers improved their seed time. Interestingly enough, the 100 fly also had the lowest improvement rate for the men (29.0 percent).

IMPROVEMENT BY SEED TIME

Women’s Events:

50 Free: 11/33 (33.3%)

100 Free: 11/30 (36.7%)

200 Free: 8/27 (29.6%)

400 Free: 10/25 (40.0%)

800 Free: 13/20 (65.0%)

1500 Free: 7/18 (38.9%)

100 Back: 12/35 (34.3%)

200 Back: 11/23 (47.8%)

100 Breast: 9/28 (32.1%)

200 Breast: 8/26 (30.8%)

100 Fly: 6/30 (20.0%)

200 Fly: 6/28 (21.4%)

200 IM: 6/19 (31.6%)

400 IM: 6/22 (27.3%)

Men’s Events: