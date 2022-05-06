Ashley Dell Named New Head Coach of UIC Swimming & Diving Programs

Ashley Dell has been named the new head coach of the University of Illinois-Chicago men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs, the school announced Friday, subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Dell, a native of Lake Forest, Ill., has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Flames, and has also served as the recruiting coordinator for the women’s program since her arrival in 2019.

“Ashley has played an integral role in the development of our student-athletes in and out of the pool during her time here,” said UIC Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz . “She has earned this opportunity and we look forward to the continued growth of our programs under her leadership.”

Dell takes the role previously held by Tim Loeffler, who resigned from his position as UIC head coach after eight seasons in early March.

During Dell’s time in Chicago, six UIC swimmers have won individual conference championship titles, along with having broken eight school records.

She also helped lead the men’s team to back-to-back third-place finishes at the Horizon League Championships in 2020 and 2021, while the women recorded their highest finish in program history last year.

“I am very grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead the UIC Swimming & Diving program,” said Dell. “Thank you to Michael Lipitz , Dr. Galen Duncan, Farrah Manthei , and the entire search committee for putting their trust in me.

“I have greatly enjoyed my experience at UIC these last three seasons, and I look forward to leading these student-athletes to be the best versions of themselves in and out of the pool,” said Dell. “I couldn’t be happier to be named head coach at our amazing university in one of the best cities in the world. Fire up, Flames!”

Last season was a difficult one for UIC, as the school was informed a week before the Horizon League Championship meet that they would not be allowed to compete after the school announced a conference change for next season. They were eventually allowed back in to the meet, but it forced the teams to scramble to get to Indianapolis after a last-minute reprieve, and both programs eventually finished 4th. The team won two individual titles in swimming and three more in diving.

Prior to joining the Flames, Dell spent two years as an assistant coach at her alma mater, the University of Iowa, where she helped lead the Hawkeyes to 16 program records and qualified six swimmers for the NCAA Championships. She also served as a volunteer assistant at Iowa from 2009 to 2011.

Dell also served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at SMU from 2014 to 2017, helping the Mustangs win back-to-back AAC championship titles in 2015 and 2016.

“I am very excited for Ashley in her new role at UIC,” said SMU head women’s coach Steve Collins. “I have followed her career since we worked together at SMU and I knew she was destined for great things. She is a great coach that cares about her athletes and brings a positive energy to everything she does. I wish her and the Flames great success in the future.”

Dell was also the head coach at George Washington University from 2011 to 2014.

As a swimmer, Dell was a two-year captain at Iowa and a 2008 CSCAA Scholar All-American. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sport studies with a minor in Spanish from Iowa in 2009. Dell then went on to earn her master’s degree in tourism management with a concentration in sports management from George Washington in 2014.