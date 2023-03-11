The Hungry Swimmer: Salmon Poke Bowl

Looking for a new lunch or dinner idea? This zesty orange salmon bowl is the perfect combination of sweet and savory to satisfy your taste buds! With the savory kick of salmon and soy sauce… the heat is tamed by sweet bursts of mango, creamy avocado and fresh edamame.

This is a go-to dish for me because I am a sushi lover. Not only this, but it requires no cooking… just preparation!

In my bowl, I used Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon. I will link it at the bottom of this article if you are interested in trying it out! It comes pre-sliced and ready to eat. Since it is smoked, it is not raw. But this bowl also tastes delicious with oven-baked salmon! I was just in a ‘smoked salmon’ mood. 😊

By the bright colors of this dish, you can tell it is nutrient-dense, making it a great meal option. We have our salmon and edamame as a source of protein, avocado as a source of fat, and fluffy white rice as a source of carbohydrate. This balanced meal will help keep your energy levels sustained and your mind/body focused and sharp for whatever the day may bring to you.

Now, let’s get into it:

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 pound salmon, cubed

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 cup cooked white rice

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup edamame

2 cups sliced cucumbers

1 ripe mango, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

1 jalapeno, sliced

2 green onions, sliced

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, orange juice, orange zest, lime juice, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and maple syrup. Next, add in the cubed salmon and toss in mixture until evenly coated. Let sit for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and sriracha to make a sauce. Set aside until your bowl is assembled. To make the bowl, start with the white rice and spinach as your base. Add in as much edamame, cucumbers, mangos, avocado, and jalapenos as you desire. Top with some salmon! Drizzle with mayo/sriracha sauce. Sprinkle sesame seeds and green onions to garnish. Enjoy!

As always, if you decide to give this recipe a try, please tag me @rubyfaye99. I would love to see your creation and what you think of the dish!