The Biggest Stories from College Conference Meets (February 25)

We know there is a lot going on right now. We at SwimSwam want to provide a quick snapshot at the highlights from yesterday’s collegiate conference meets.

AAC

Houston Freshman Mykenzie Leehy split 21.75 on the 200 free relay and won the women’s 50 free give the Cougars to a 60+ point over SMU. On the men’s side, SMU leads the two-team meet by 75 over Cincinnati.

ACC Men

Virginia freshman Matt Brownstead won the 50 free in 18.88 and became the third freshman in two days with a sub-19 flat-start 50 free. Virginia Tech holds a 17-point lead over Louisville. NC State is in third just 14 points behind Louisville.

Big 12

The Texas women set a new Big 12 record in the the 400 medley relay (3:28.26) to take an 86 point lead over Kansas. Brothers Carson Foster and Jake Foster of Texas finished 1-2 for Texas in the men’s 200 IM to take an 85 point lead over West Virginia.

Big Ten Women

Senior Autumn Haebig of Nebraska won the 200 free in 1:44.39 giving the Cornhuskers their first Big Ten title in any event since joining the conference in 2012. Ohio State leads by over 100 points over Michigan.

Conference USA

Rice holds a 24-point lead over 6-time defending champions Florida International.

PAC-12 Women

Washington State senior Chloe Larson made history as she became the first Cougar to win a PAC-12 title by winning the 50 free. Stanford currently lead by 45.5 points over Cal.

Big Ten Women

Autumn Haebig of Nebraska won the 200 free in 1:44.39 giving the Cornhuskers their first Big Ten title in any event since joining the conference in 2012. Ohio State leads by over 100 points over Michigan

SEC Men

Georgia senior Camden Murphy won an epic 100 butterfly in 44.81 over Danny Kovac of Missouri (44.84) and Shane Casas of Texas A&M 44.91. Through Day 3 of the meet, Florida sits in first with an 80.5 point lead over Georgia.

WAC Men

UNLV swept the top five places in the 500 free to open up a 100+ point lead over defending champions Air Force.