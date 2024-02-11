Thai Para Swimmer Worawut Marnnok Banned Two Years for Anti-Doping Violation

Thai Para swimmer Worawut Marnnok has been dealt a two-year suspension for doping by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), dating back September of 2022. He can compete again starting Sept. 29, 2024, making him ineligible to represent Thailand at the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.

Marnnok tested positive for chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide, prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under the class S5 (diuretics and masking agents), during the 2022 ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia. The urine sample was from Aug. 3, 2022, and his results from the ASEAN Para Games were disqualified by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

The APC referred Marnnok’s case to the IPC to determine consequences. He accepted the global governing body’s proposal of a two-year period of ineligibility dating back to Sept. 29, 2022.

It was difficult to find additional information about Marnnok online, but he earned a silver medal in the S11 100 fly at the 2017 ASEAN Para Games.

According to the most recent WADA data from 2020, aquatics ranks 9th among sports with the most dopers.