Texas UIL 5A 100 Fly State Champion Max Hardt Commits to Texas A&M

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Friendswood, Texas-native Max Hardt has announced he is committing to Texas A&M University in the class of 2024. He will join Carter Nelson, Collin Fuchs, David Oderinde, Elijah Sohn, Jerard Jacinto, Kyle Sanchez, Vincent Ribeiro, and Alex Sanchez in College Station in the fall. Hardt, who will be a second-generation Aggie, is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American who specializes in breast and IM. He currently swims for Friendswood High School and the club team Aquastar.

“I am incredibly honored to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M! The university is world class in both the academic and athletic realms, so it is the perfect place for success in and out of the pool. I would like to thank the exceptional coaching staff for extending this opportunity to me. Also, I would like to thank my coaches, family, and teammates for their love and support. Gig ‘Em!”

Hardt won the 100 breast (55.69) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:50.26) at the 2020 Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. He missed the 5A record in the 100 breast record by a mere 2 hundredths. Although Friendswood did not advance to the final, Hardt split a 25.84 breaststroke on their 4×50 medley in prelims. In club swimming, he competed at 2020 Winter Juniors West in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM, finaling in both the 100 breast and 400 IM and taking home PBs in the 200 breast and 400 IM. Last month he swam at College Station Sectionals and earned PBs in the SCY 200 fly and LCM 200 fly (2:07.83), 200 IM (2:09.18), and 400 IM (4:34.44).

Hardt is still a touch out of scoring range at the conference level in his top events, but he’s not far off. It took 54.35/1:57.97 in the breaststroke events and 1:46.21/3:51.30 in the IMs to make it back at 2020 SEC Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.69

200 breast – 2:02.87

200 IM – 1:50.16

400 IM – 3:54.98

200 fly – 1:49.52

100 back – 51.58

200 back – 1:52.76

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.