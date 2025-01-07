Texas A&M Commit Wyatt Vitiello Wins Seven Events, Flexes Versatility at Winter Invitational

2024 Charles River Aquatics Winter Invitational

Wyatt Vitiello of the Zeus Swim Team won seven events and put up some big best times in December at the CRA Winter Invitational.

The Zeus Swim Team in Norwalk, Connecticut is not a huge team that gets a lot of national attention, but it has been around for over half-a-century. Vitiello, a 2026 Texas A&M commit, is the team’s benchmark performer and he demonstrated that at this meet by winning the meet’s high point award despite the team placing 8th out of 16 participating clubs.

Vitiello’s individual results:

100 free – 46.54 (2nd) – PB

200 free – 1:39.56 (1st) – PB

500 free – 4:31.53 (1st)

1000 free – 9:19.08 (1st) – PB

100 back – 50.14 (1st) – PB

200 back – 1:46.01 (1st)

200 fly – 1:54.17 (5th) – PB

200 IM – 1:49.18 (1st) – PB

400 IM – 3:56.09 (2nd) – PB

He really expanded his versatility in this meet beyond his primary backstroke races; for example, dropping two-and-a-half seconds in the 200 free, almost five in the 200 IM, and more than 12 seconds in the 400 IM. He is the defending Connecticut High School State Champion in the 100 back (50.77) and 200 IM (1:51.20) and was a B-Finalist in the 200 back at the U.S. Open in December, placing 11th (1:45.74).

Other Standout Performers: