Texans Thomas Shomper and Shane Mardick to Join the Aggies in 2020-21

The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team has rounded out its 2019-20 signing class with the addition of two Texas natives: swimmer Thomas Shomper and diver Shane Mardick. They will join Alex Sanchez, Carter Nelson, Collin Fuchs, David Oderinde, Elijah Sohn, Jerard Jacinto, Kraig Bray, Kyle Sanchez, Max Hardt, Thad Dickerson, and Vincent Ribeiro in the class of 2024.

Thomas Shomper – Austin, Texas

Shomper was a three-year letterwinner and USA Swimming Scholar All-American at McNeil High School, where he holds three individual school records and was a member of two school record-setting relay teams. A back/fly specialist, Shomper won gold at regionals as a senior in the 100 back and 100 fly. He earned all-state second team honors as a junior for his efforts in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay while also being named to the all-state honorable mention list for his performance in the 100 back.

In club swimming, Shomper spent three years competing at Waterloo Swimming under coach Daniel Alvarez. He set the club record in the 100 back (49.24) and 200 back (1:45.71). Both times are Summer Junior Nationals cuts.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 49.24

200 back – 1:45.71

100 fly – 49.60

200 fly – 1:53.18

100 free – 46.33

200 free – 1:41.10

Shane Mardick – The Woodlands, Texas

Mardick graduated from The Woodlands College Park High School in 2019. He earned a second-place finish at the District 13-6A 2019 Diving Championships with a score of 496.4 (11 dives). At Region IV-6A 2019 Diving Championships, Mardick placed third with a score of 485.85. He placed 12th at the 2019 UIL 6A State Diving Championships with 406.05 points.

Mardick spent five years diving for The Woodlands Diving Academy, coached by Kenny Armstrong. At the 2019 USA Diving Junior Region 4 Championships, he placed seventh on the 3-meter board. Mardick took 10th at the 2019 USA Diving Zone B Championships and 39th at 2019 USA Diving Junior Nationals on 3-meter.

