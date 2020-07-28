Daily Swim Coach Workout #166

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
600 swim @ 8:30
2 x 100 free/back @ 1:30
3 x 50 SL kick on back or snork @ 1:00
2 x 100 (25 R arm/ 25 L arm, 50 swim) @ 1:45
3 x 50 SL kick on back or snork @ 1:00
2 x 100 neg split and desc 1-2 @ 1:25
2 x 125 IM double up on best stroke @ 2:00
Paddles 2x snork optional
2 x 100 R pad @ 1:30
2 x 75 both @ 1:15
2 x 100 L pad @ 1:30
2 x 75 both @ 1:15
Bouy + snork
2 x 50 (25 skull, 25 swim) @ 1:00
2 x 50 pull @ :50
2 x 100 pull strong @ 1:30
2 x 50 (25 skull, 25 swim) @ 1:00
2 x 50 pull @ :50
2 x 100 pull just snork [email protected] 1:25
Stroke 4x
50 stroke build @ 1:00
50 free DPS @ :45
25 stroke build @ :30
25 free strong @ :30
100 stroke/free by 25 @ 1:40
Warm down
5 x 50 drill/ swim @ 1:00
Chris Cipolla
Head Coach Director of Competitive aquatics, Westfield Ymca
