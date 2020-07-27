Savannah Barr Drops Almost 8 Seconds for 2:00 in 200 Yard Fly in Sarasota

SYS SUMMER SOCIAL DISTANCE

July 24-26, 2020

Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, Florida

SCY (25y) pool, Prelims/LCM (50m pool) Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “SYS Summer Social Distance”

Live Video

Liam Custer moved to a perfect 12-for-12 in best times at his first meet in months when on Sunday he topped the tables in both the 200 fly and the 200 back.

In prelims, Custer swam 1:49.76 in the 200 yard fly, which chops down the 1:51.09 previous best time that he swam in September.

In the evening finals, he took an even bigger bite out of his long course best. There, he swam 2:05.17, which undercut his previous best of 2:07.38 that he swam in February of this year.

The runner-up in that 200 fly was 15-year old Felipe Baffico, who used an aggressive front-half split of 53.1 en route to a 1:53.71 best time of his own in prelims. In finals, he gave Custer a battle, touching 2nd in 2:05.98. That’s his best time in long course by almost 5 seconds.

Later, in the 200 back, Custer improved his best time in yards in prelims from 1:47.75 to 1:45.91. Then, in finals, he won again, completing a perfect sweep of both best times and 1st place finishes on the weekend, with a 2:03.98 in long course.

Custer’s exploits on the weekend that include the #1-ranked time in the 400 yard IM by a 15-16 boy nationally have risen him to the top of collegeswimming.com’s national recruiting rankings.

The other big news from Sunday was that US National Teamer Emma Weyant was handed both her first defeat of the weekend, and swam her first lifetime best of the weekend, in prelims of the 200 yard fly.

There she swam 2:00.83, which improves upon her previous best of 2:02.98 that she swam in February of 2019.

The swimmer who outtouched her in prelims is rising University of Miami freshman Savannah Barr in 2:00.69.

Barr traditionally has been more of a sprint freestyle/100 fly type of swimmer, but as she prepares for college, she appears to have found an alternative third event this weekend. That time is a lifetime best for her by almost 8 seconds, improving her previous best time that has stood since 2018.

In finals, Barr swam 2:16.04 to win again and mark another lifetime best. Weyant was just behind in 2:16.49, which just missed her personal best in the event from February.

Weyant also swam, and won, both rounds of the 200 back, posting a 1:59.99 in yards in prelims followed by a 2:17.19 in meters in finals. Her 200 back yards time was another lifetime best by exactly a second.

Other Day 3 Event Winners and Notables