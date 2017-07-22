Team USA Warm-Up FINA World Championships Photo Vault

Pool swimming kicks off tomorrow in Budapest, Hungary at the 2017 FINA World Championships. We’re excited to have our swimming photographerMike Lewis on site to help bring in some of the visual action. Here’s a bit from “day 0” with Team USA getting in their final warm up before the meet starts.
Michael Chadwick 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)
MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly.
As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …
great shots!