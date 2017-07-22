Team USA Warm-Up FINA World Championships Photo Vault

Pool swimming kicks off tomorrow in Budapest, Hungary at the 2017 FINA World Championships. We’re excited to have our swimming photographer Mike Lewis on site to help bring in some of the visual action.  Here’s a bit from “day 0” with Team USA getting in their final warm up before the meet starts.

Michael Chadwick 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cody MIller 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matt Grevers 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Blake Pieroni 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Dave Durden 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Greg Troy 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Mealnie Margalis 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

ready room 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lilly KIng 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Team USA Warm-Up FINA World Championships Photo Vault"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
stanford fan

great shots!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »