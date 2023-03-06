Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Team Trials Later in the Year Means More Time “In the Hamster Wheel” for Nic Fink

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Nic Fink continues to impress with his winning ways, getting his hand to the wall first in Ft Lauderdale in the 100 breast with a 59.97. Fink gives us an update on his training at Georgia Tech, saying he’s put in a good block this winter and has done more yardage than he has in the last year and a half. That training block actually isn’t quite over for Fink yet – since world champ trials aren’t until the end of June, he still has some time left “on the hamster wheel” before he begins to come down in yardage.

0
