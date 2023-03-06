Cal Commit Adriana Smith Clocks 1:56.16 200 BK for New PB on Day 4 of Novato Sectionals

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – NOVATO

The final day of the 2023 Speedo Sectionals meet in Novato, CA, has concluded. Sunday’s action included the women’s 1650 free, men’s 1000 free, and the men’s and women’s 100 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.

In the women’s 100 free, Wolverine Aquatics 16-year-old Jada Duncan clocked a 50.15 to win. It was a great swim for Duncan, clearing her previous person best of 50.73, which she had swum at Winter Juniors West this past December. She swam a tightly split race, going 24.31 on the first 50 and coming home in 25.84.

Orinda Aquatics 17-year-old Andrew Hallett won the men’s 100 free in 44.84. Hallett, a Cal recruit, was just off his personal best of 44.63, which he swam at a Sectional meet last March.

Another Orinda Aquatics swimmer, 17-year-old Adriana Smith, had a huge performance to win the women’s 200 back. Smith posted a 1:56.16, blowing away her previous best time of 1:58.33, which had stood since the 2021 Winter Juniors West meet, which took place in December of 2021. Smith is also a Cal recruit, like her teammate Hallett.

The men’s 200 back went to Wolverine Aquatics’ Louie Fasani, 17. Fasani swam a 1:47.79, coming in about a second off his personal best of 1:46.84, which he swam at Winter Juniors West this past December. Fasani is an Arizona commit.

Sierra Marlins Swim Team 17-year-old Ava Chavez won the women’s 200 IM in 2:01.60. She was a bit off her personal best of 1:59.23, set at Winter Juniors West a few months ago. 13-year-old Mikayla Tan (DART) came in fifth with a 2:03.57, clipping her personal best by 0.06 seconds. Her previous best of 2:03.63 was set at Winter Juniors West in December, back when she was still 12 years old.

Alto Swim Club 22-year-old Jonathan Cook won the men’s 200 IM in 1:48.22. Cook was well off his lifetime best of 1:45.95.

Wolverine Aquatics 15-year-old Chloe Eyrich won the women’s 1650 free in 17:18.22, setting a new personal best.

In the men’s 1000 free, Terrapins Swim Team 16-year-old Mason Wendler swam a 9:15.27 for the win. He took almost 16 seconds off his previous best of 9:31.03 with the performance. Additionally, his previous best was swum in November of 2022, about four months ago.