James Gibson Appointed To World Aquatics Advisory Role

James Gibson, one of the most recognized names in international swim coaching, has been appointed to a special advisory position by World Aquatics (formerly FINA).

The British Olympian is set to advise and execute a comprehensive coaching strategy for World Aquatics‘ Development Centers and National Federations worldwide. Gibson will work with World Aquatics Development Centers ‘to enhance universal coaching standards and provide on-site coaching, guidance and educational support for coaches throughout all centers.’

Gibson, who has worked with the likes of Sarah Sjostrom, Chad Le Clos, Florent Manaudou and Ben Proud will also work closely with national federations to ensure that their coaches are best equipped to provide aquatics athletes with the means to success.

Additional duties assigned to Gibson include implementing a strategy for the World Aquatics Coaches Certification Program and also play an ambassadorial role at World Aquatics Events.

World Aquatics Executive Director Brent Nowicki said of Gibson’s appointment, “James is one of the most respected swimming coaches in the world. National teams, and specifically national team coaches, will have the opportunity to benefit from his decades of experience. We are delighted to have him on board at a time when World Aquatics is committed to providing better opportunities than ever before for athletes.”

For his part, Gibson said, “I am really looking forward to joining World Aquatics during such an exciting time for the sport.

“There’s a huge amount of talent to work with, both from a coaching and athlete perspective. All my efforts will be on improving coaching standards and culture globally, ensuring that all coaches have the best possible tools and techniques available. Ultimately, our goal is to empower more athletes around the world to reach their full potential.”

Gibson raced his way to a storied swimming career in his own right, representing Great Britain at the Olympic, World Championships and European Championships levels.

He was the head coach of the International Swimming League squad Team Energy Standard through the league’s 3 seasons and earned the 2019 Swammy Award for European Coach of the Year.