Tai, Summers-Newton Set WRs on Day 1 of British Para International

Alice Tai and Maisie Summers-Newton highlighted the first day of the 2018 British Para Swimming International with world records in their respective classes.

Tai, the Commonwealth Games silver medalist, set a new world record in her first swim in the S8 class. She had previously competed in the S9 class, but per the BBC, she was moved into S8 prior to this week’s meet. Her 1:03.66 is actually a half-second slower than she went in taking silver at Commonwealths in April. The world record is currently listed at 1:04.51 from the Commonwealths gold medalist, Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson. But Patterson was 1:03.02 at Commonwealths in the S8 class, so it’s unclear why that isn’t the standing world record.

Meanwhile the 15-year-old Summers-Newton took down the SB6 world mark in the 100 breast. She took down a different Australian, Tiffany Thomas Kane, who previously held the mark at 1:34.95. Summers-Newton was 1:33.92.

The multi-class events were ranked by total points, allowing a winner in each event. Tai and Summers-Newton both won their races. Other event winners in PWS (World Para Swimming Series) events from day 1 were:

Daniel Dias (S5)in the men’s 100 free (1:09.81 – 940 points)

(S5)in the men’s 100 free (1:09.81 – 940 points) Nelson Crispin (SB6) in the men’s 100 breast (1:18.96 – 990 points)

(SB6) in the men’s 100 breast (1:18.96 – 990 points) P Pereira dos Santos (SB3) in the women’s 50 breast (1:03.18 – 631 points)

(SB3) in the women’s 50 breast (1:03.18 – 631 points) Takayuki Suzuki (SB3) in the men’s 50 breast (49.90 – 864 points)

Full results available here.