Ian Grum Keeps Dynamo-to-UGA Pipeline Going with Verbal to Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia’s Ian Grum has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia, continuing the long tradition of Dynamo Swim Club athletes who remain in-state to swim for Jack Bauerle and his Bulldogs (e.g. Gunnar Bentz, the Litherland triplets, Cade Anderson, and the list goes on). Grum will join Zach Hils in the class of 2023.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Georgia. Thank you to my family and coaches for their endless support and guidance”

Grum is a junior at St. Pius X Catholic High School. He won the 200 free (1:38.69) and 100 back (48.47) at the 2018 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet. He was runner-up in the 500 free and placed third in the 100 back as a sophomore in 2017. In club swimming he is a NAG record-holder with the Dynamo Boys 13-14 400 Medley Relay (set in 2015). He was a finalist last summer at U.S. Open in the 200 back and 400 IM; he also competed in the 800 free and 100 back. He also swam at U.S. Nationals (800 free, 1500 free, 200 back). At 2017 Winter Junior Nationals East he placed 5th in the 200 back, 8th in the 1650 free, and 21st in the 500 free. His other events included 200 free, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He produced lifetime bests in the 500/1650 free, 50/200 back, and 200 IM.

This spring alone he has improved his PBs in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM, as well as the LCM 100/200 free, 100/200 back and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.92

100 back – 48.47

200 back – 1:45.96

100 free – 46.84

200 free – 1:38.69

500 free – 4:28.34

1650 free – 15:22.85

400 IM – 3:56.51

