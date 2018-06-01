Speedo USA Supports Pride Month with Exclusive Pride Collection

Courtesy: Speedo USA, a SwimSwam partner.

LOS ANGELES — SPEEDO USA, a division of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), today announced its first-ever, limited-edition Pride Collection in celebration of Pride Month and in support of LGBTQ rights, available now for pre-order exclusively on SpeedoUSA.com.

The collection is comprised of nine “rainbow-kissed” pieces, including goggles, suiting, caps and on-deck apparel featuring a multicolored Speedo logo, with some also including the phrase “No Matter Which Lane You Swim.” Pride Collection styles range from $14.99 to $69.

“Speedo USA fosters an inclusive environment in all areas of its business,” said Speedo USA President John Graham. “We are proud to bring that same spirit to our apparel offerings this month and connect athletes of all orientations with LGBTQ swim communities as we support Pride in June and beyond.”

In addition to launching this exclusive collection on SpeedoUSA.com, Speedo USA has created a landing page for consumers to find LGBTQ U.S. Masters Swimmers clubs and others clubs around the country, all of which will receive Pride Collection apparel (here). Speedo USA is a proud sponsor of LA Pride 2018, which will be held on June 10, and will also participate in the NYC Pride March on June 24 through the sponsorship of its parent company, PVH.