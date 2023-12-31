SwimSwam Writer Wild Prections For 2023…How Did We Do?

At the beginning of the year, most of the SwimSwam writers gave their wild predictions (and some alter ego takes) for the year. Let’s take a look at how those all panned out.

OUR WILD PREDICTIONS

Our real “wild predictions” were meant to be a bit of a hot take. Nothing too obvious, but also something fun enough that it could happen. Let us know in the comments what you think is most likely to happen and least likely to happen.

They all start off as “My wild prediction for 2023 is that…..”

Ben: 7 Arizona State University pro swimmers will make the US 2023 World Championship team. That is Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Olivia Smoliga, Simone Manuel, Regan Smith, Ryan Held, and Hali Flickinger.

Result: Ben went 4 for 7 here as Kalisz, Smoliga, Smith, and Held all qualified for the US 2023 World Championship team.

Anne: We will have new champions in the men’s and women’s Division II of the NCAA, no repeat for Queens.

Result: Anne technically was right as the Indianapolis men won the Division II title and the Nova Southeastern women won as well, although Queens began their transitional year to Division I last season.

Braden: Michael Phelps‘ 400 IM Record gets broken

Result: Well, this one happened. Phelps’ became the longest-standing world record holder in an event in June, but Leon Marchand did not that last long as Marchand broke the record at the 2023 World Championships swimming a 4:02.50, faster than Phelps’ record of a 4:03.84.

Anya: The Texas Women will go 1-2-3 in the 200 fly at NCAAs.

Result: Instead of going 1-2-3, the Texas women went 1-3-5 at NCAAs. Emma Sticklen won, Kelly Pash was 3rd, and Dakota Luther finished 5th.

YanYan: Kate Douglass will win the 200 IM at the LCM World Championships and will split sub-30 on the freestyle leg.

Result: Not only did Douglass win the 200 IM at Worlds, but she did so splitting a sub-30 freestyle leg coming home as she split a 29.83 on her final 50.

Riley: Jordan Crooks will go undefeated in the 50 freestyle for the whole year.

Result: Crooks technically did not go undefeated in the event this year, but he did go undefeated in the SCY 50 freestyle for the whole year. He won the event at SECs and NCAAs, the biggest hurdles in the SCY version of the event. In the LCM pool, Crooks was 6th in the event at both Pro Swim-Knoxville as well as at the 2023 World Championships.

James: There is a 2016 repeat and Penny Oleksiak and Simone Manuel will tie for gold in the women’s 100 freestyle at Worlds.

Result: There was no 2016 repeat as Oleksiak and Manuel did not tie for gold this summer. Oleksiak finished 4th in the event, just 0.06 seconds off of the podium while Manuel decided to not attend US Summer Nationals and thus was unable to compete for a spot at Worlds.

Retta: Great Britain’s Lewis Burras will wind up on the podium in the men’s 50 freestyle at Worlds in Japan.

Result: Burras was the 4th seed heading into the 50 free final in Japan and ultimately finished 7th, 0.26 seconds off of the podium.

Spencer: Summer McIntosh will break the women’s long course 400 free and 400 IM World Records.

Result: McIntosh did break both World Records but only one stands today. By technicality though, Spencer got this one right. McIntosh broke both World Records at Canadian Trials this past spring.

Annika: More breaststroke DQ’s for the dolphin kick at the end of the breaststroke kicks that we’ve been seeing.

Result: At 2022 SCM Worlds, there were a lot of DQ’s for breastroke kicks. There were not as many (or more importantly “more”) DQs for that this year, although one notable DQ was from Emma Weyant in the 400 IM at Summer Nationals.

Barry: LeBron James buys the LA Current helping kickstart the ISL, nevertheless, the LA Current will once again finish fourth.

Result: LeBron James did not buy the LA Current, or any ISL team, and the ISL did not begin again.

Sophie: Daniel Diehl wins an individual medal at Worlds.

Result: Diehl just missed out on qualifying for Worlds as he finished third in the 200 backstroke at Summer Nationals in a 1:56.04, less than half a second off of makings the Worlds team.

Giusy: Gregorio Paltrinieri will set a World Record.

Result: Paltrinieri was the top seed in the 1500 freestyle but pulled out of Worlds in Japan before the 1500 freestyle.

OUR ALTER EGO TAKES

Time for us to have some fun and give some alter ego takes. Have some fun and read them below:

Ben: “The 2023 men’s NCAA podium in the 500 free will feature 3 men from Purdue”

Result: The 500 freestyle featured 0 swimmers from Purdue.

Sophie: “Beata Nelson gets to swim at 2023 SCM Worlds”- (Note: Sophie knows there is no 2023 SCM Worlds but it is still funny)

Result: No SCM Worlds so it really couldn’t happen.

YanYan: “Ariarne Titmus retires from swimming so we are forever deprived of the Ledecky vs Titmus vs McIntosh showdown”

Result: Titmus did not retire but the showdown did happen.

Anya: “The Iowa men and the Michigan State women will win the 2023 Big Ten Championship. Oh wait-”

Result: Neither team was reinstated this year and it looks like they will not win the 2024 Big Ten Championship either.

Nicole: “In 2023, Caeleb Dressel will not make a US International Roster”

Result: This one happened, so maybe Nicole can see the future?