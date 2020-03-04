SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 3 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference swimming & diving championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for final major conference championship in week 3.

Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:

Voters picks were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams.

Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn't fully rest at mid-season, teams that don't have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.

SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They're based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.

Pac-12 Men

Voter Picks:

California – 88.0% Stanford – 7.0% Utah – 2.1% Arizona State – 1.6% Arizona – 0.8% USC – 0.5%

Swimulator Projections:

California – 828.5 Arizona – 568.5 Arizona State – 503.5 Stanford – 366.5 Utah – 338.5 USC – 307.5

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

California Stanford Arizona Arizona State USC Utah

2019 Final Results: