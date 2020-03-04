SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 3 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference swimming & diving championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for final major conference championship in week 3.
Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:
- Voters picks were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams.
- Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn’t fully rest at mid-season, teams that don’t have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.
- SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They’re based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.
Pac-12 Men
- California – 88.0%
- Stanford – 7.0%
- Utah – 2.1%
- Arizona State – 1.6%
- Arizona – 0.8%
- USC – 0.5%
- California – 828.5
- Arizona – 568.5
- Arizona State – 503.5
- Stanford – 366.5
- Utah – 338.5
- USC – 307.5
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- California
- Stanford
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- USC
- Utah
- California – 948
- Stanford – 716
- Arizona – 570
- Arizona State – 459.5
- USC – 366.5
- Utah – 335
