SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 2 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference swimming & diving championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for week 2 championships.
You can find our compilation for week 1 here.
Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:
- Voters picks were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams.
- Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn’t fully rest at mid-season, teams that don’t have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.
- SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They’re based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.
ACC Men
- NC State – 77.3%
- Virginia – 7.6%
- Louisville – 4.9%
- Florida State – 3.7%
- Someone else – 2.6%
- Virginia Tech – 2.1%
- Notre Dame – 1.9%
- NC State – 1053.5
- Florida State – 974
- Louisville – 930.5
- Virginia – 854.5
- Notre Dame – 758.5
- Virginia Tech – 629
- UNC – 539
- Georgia Tech – 531.5
- Pitt – 494
- Duke – 342.5
- Boston College – 168
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- NC State
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- Virginia Tech
- North Carolina
- Georgia Tech
- Pitt
- Duke
- Miami
- Boston College
- NC State – 1396.5
- Louisville – 1135.5
- Virginia – 1108
- Virginia Tech – 820.5
- Florida State – 819
- Notre Dame – 687
- Duke – 624
- Georgia Tech – 550
- Pitt – 508
- UNC – 388.5
- Miami (FL) – 161
- Boston College – 159
Big Ten Men
- Michigan – 55.2%
- Indiana – 37.5%
- Ohio State – 3.7%
- Someone else – 2.4%
- Iowa – 1.2%
- Michigan – 1338.5
- Indiana – 1267.5
- Iowa – 741
- Ohio State – 729.5
- Purdue – 624
- Wisconsin – 623.5
- Northwestern – 551
- Penn State – 495.5
- Minnesota – 458
- Michigan State – 317.5
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Purdue
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Northwestern
- Minnesota
- Penn State
- Michigan St
- Indiana – 1705
- Michigan – 1464
- Ohio State – 1243.5
- Purdue – 744.5
- Minnesota – 726
- Wisconsin – 593.5
- Penn State – 563.5
- Iowa – 560
- Northwestern – 378
- Michigan State – 209
Pac-12 Women
- Stanford – 68.7%
- California – 26.9%
- Arizona – 1.5%
- Arizona State – 1.3%
- USC – 0.8%
- Someone else – 0.8%
- California – 1321
- Stanford – 1319.5
- USC – 983
- Arizona State – 958.5
- Arizona – 733.5
- UCLA – 603
- Washington State – 422.5
- Utah – 392
SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:
- Stanford
- Cal
- USC
- ASU
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Utah
- Washington State
- Stanford – 1775
- California – 1352
- USC – 1183.5
- Arizona State – 932.5
- Arizona – 837
- UCLA – 835
- Utah – 531
- Washington State – 284.5
- Oregon State – 172
