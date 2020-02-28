Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 2 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference swimming & diving championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for week 2 championships.

You can find our compilation for week 1 here.

Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:

  • Voters picks were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams.
  • Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn’t fully rest at mid-season, teams that don’t have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.
  • SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They’re based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.

ACC Men

Voter Picks:

  1. NC State – 77.3%
  2. Virginia – 7.6%
  3. Louisville – 4.9%
  4. Florida State – 3.7%
  5. Someone else – 2.6%
  6. Virginia Tech – 2.1%
  7. Notre Dame – 1.9%

Swimulator Projections:

  1. NC State – 1053.5
  2. Florida State – 974
  3. Louisville – 930.5
  4. Virginia – 854.5
  5. Notre Dame – 758.5
  6. Virginia Tech – 629
  7. UNC – 539
  8. Georgia Tech – 531.5
  9. Pitt – 494
  10. Duke – 342.5
  11. Boston College – 168

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

  1. NC State
  2. Virginia
  3. Louisville
  4. Florida State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Virginia Tech
  7. North Carolina
  8. Georgia Tech
  9. Pitt
  10. Duke
  11. Miami
  12. Boston College

2019 Final Results:

  1. NC State – 1396.5
  2. Louisville – 1135.5
  3. Virginia – 1108
  4. Virginia Tech – 820.5
  5. Florida State – 819
  6. Notre Dame – 687
  7. Duke – 624
  8. Georgia Tech – 550
  9. Pitt – 508
  10. UNC – 388.5
  11. Miami (FL) – 161
  12. Boston College – 159

Big Ten Men

Voter Picks:

  1. Michigan – 55.2%
  2. Indiana – 37.5%
  3. Ohio State – 3.7%
  4. Someone else – 2.4%
  5. Iowa – 1.2%

Swimulator Projections:

  1. Michigan – 1338.5
  2. Indiana – 1267.5
  3. Iowa – 741
  4. Ohio State – 729.5
  5. Purdue – 624
  6. Wisconsin – 623.5
  7. Northwestern – 551
  8. Penn State – 495.5
  9. Minnesota – 458
  10. Michigan State – 317.5

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

  1. Michigan
  2. Indiana
  3. Ohio State
  4. Purdue
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Iowa
  7. Northwestern
  8. Minnesota
  9. Penn State
  10. Michigan St

2019 Final Results:

  1. Indiana – 1705
  2. Michigan – 1464
  3. Ohio State – 1243.5
  4. Purdue – 744.5
  5. Minnesota – 726
  6. Wisconsin – 593.5
  7. Penn State – 563.5
  8. Iowa – 560
  9. Northwestern – 378
  10. Michigan State – 209

Pac-12 Women

Voter Picks:

  1. Stanford – 68.7%
  2. California – 26.9%
  3. Arizona – 1.5%
  4. Arizona State – 1.3%
  5. USC – 0.8%
  6. Someone else – 0.8%

Swimulator Projections:

  1. California – 1321
  2. Stanford – 1319.5
  3. USC – 983
  4. Arizona State – 958.5
  5. Arizona – 733.5
  6. UCLA – 603
  7. Washington State – 422.5
  8. Utah – 392

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

  1. Stanford
  2. Cal
  3. USC
  4. ASU
  5. Arizona
  6. UCLA
  7. Utah
  8. Washington State

2019 Final Results:

  1. Stanford – 1775
  2. California – 1352
  3. USC – 1183.5
  4. Arizona State – 932.5
  5. Arizona – 837
  6. UCLA – 835
  7. Utah – 531
  8. Washington State – 284.5
  9. Oregon State – 172

