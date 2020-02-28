SwimSwam Voters Picks: Week 2 of Major 2020 NCAA Conference Championships

We’ve spent the past few weeks using our periodic SwimSwam polls to let readers weigh in on the coming conference swimming & diving championships. Now, we’re compiling the data for week 2 championships.

You can find our compilation for week 1 here.

Keep in mind that each of these lists are compiling something slightly different:

were specifically to pick the conference champ. That means the #2 team might not be the consensus to finish second, but picked by voters as the second-most-likely to win. Those can be two different things, especially with high-ceiling teams. Swimulator projections track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn’t fully rest at mid-season, teams that don’t have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season.

track projected scoring based on season-best times for athletes in their three best events. This data can be skewed by many factors, like teams that didn’t fully rest at mid-season, teams that don’t have a rested time in one of the five relays, teams reliant on diving (not included in Swimulator projections) or teams who added new talent during the season. SwimSwam Picks are from our fan guides for each conference. They’re based on a combination of Swimulator projections, historical taper drop data and our own predictions.

ACC Men

Voter Picks:

NC State – 77.3% Virginia – 7.6% Louisville – 4.9% Florida State – 3.7% Someone else – 2.6% Virginia Tech – 2.1% Notre Dame – 1.9%

Swimulator Projections:

NC State – 1053.5 Florida State – 974 Louisville – 930.5 Virginia – 854.5 Notre Dame – 758.5 Virginia Tech – 629 UNC – 539 Georgia Tech – 531.5 Pitt – 494 Duke – 342.5 Boston College – 168

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

NC State Virginia Louisville Florida State Notre Dame Virginia Tech North Carolina Georgia Tech Pitt Duke Miami Boston College

2019 Final Results:

NC State – 1396.5 Louisville – 1135.5 Virginia – 1108 Virginia Tech – 820.5 Florida State – 819 Notre Dame – 687 Duke – 624 Georgia Tech – 550 Pitt – 508 UNC – 388.5 Miami (FL) – 161 Boston College – 159

Big Ten Men

Voter Picks:

Michigan – 55.2% Indiana – 37.5% Ohio State – 3.7% Someone else – 2.4% Iowa – 1.2%

Swimulator Projections:

Michigan – 1338.5 Indiana – 1267.5 Iowa – 741 Ohio State – 729.5 Purdue – 624 Wisconsin – 623.5 Northwestern – 551 Penn State – 495.5 Minnesota – 458 Michigan State – 317.5

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

Michigan Indiana Ohio State Purdue Wisconsin Iowa Northwestern Minnesota Penn State Michigan St

2019 Final Results:

Indiana – 1705 Michigan – 1464 Ohio State – 1243.5 Purdue – 744.5 Minnesota – 726 Wisconsin – 593.5 Penn State – 563.5 Iowa – 560 Northwestern – 378 Michigan State – 209

Pac-12 Women

Voter Picks:

Stanford – 68.7% California – 26.9% Arizona – 1.5% Arizona State – 1.3% USC – 0.8% Someone else – 0.8%

Swimulator Projections:

California – 1321 Stanford – 1319.5 USC – 983 Arizona State – 958.5 Arizona – 733.5 UCLA – 603 Washington State – 422.5 Utah – 392

SwimSwam Official Fan Guide Picks:

Stanford Cal USC ASU Arizona UCLA Utah Washington State

2019 Final Results: