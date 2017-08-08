SwimSwam Pulse: Voters Narrowly Pick Sjostrom’s WR Over Peaty’s

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the most impressive record of the 2017 World Championships:

RESULTS

Question: Which world record in Budapest was most impressive?



Sjostrom – 51.71 in 100 free – 42.2%

Peaty – 25.95 in 50 breast – 37.8%

Masse – 58.10 in 100 back – 5.5%

King – 1:04.13 in 100 breast – 8.6%

Sjostrom – 23.67 in 50 free – 4.6%

King – 29.40 in 50 breast – 1.2%

SwimSwam voters narrowly picked Sarah Sjostrom‘s 100 free world record as more impressive than Adam Peaty‘s 50 breast world record.

The margin was about 4.4% of the votes, or just over 50 votes in all. Those two ran away with the top ranks, combining for 80% of the total votes cast.

When you factor in the 50 free, Sjostrom’s two records earned almost half of the votes. We didn’t include relay records in our poll, focusing only on individual swims.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters which parts of FINA’s new World Cup rules they like or dislike. Note: you can vote for more than one option.

Which parts of the new FINA World Cup rules do you dislike? (Vote for all that apply) Direct finals access for select swimmers

4-event-per-swimmer cap

Different event lineups at each meet

I like all of the format changes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

