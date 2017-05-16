SwimSwam Pulse: 93% Like Omaha, But 55% Would Like New Trials Host

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how they felt about USA Swimming’s announcement that Omaha, Nebraska would host the 2020 Olympic Trials for the fourth-straight cycle.

RESULTS

Question: What best describes your feelings about Omaha as the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials host?



I like Omaha; I’m glad the meet is returning – 38.3%

I like Omaha, but wish the meet would try a new city – 55.1%

I don’t like Omaha and wish the meet was elsewhere – 6.6%

An overwhelming amount of voters said they liked Omaha as an Olympic Trials host, but more than half of respondents said they’d like the meet to move to a new city.

Only 6.6% of votes expressed dislike for Omaha as a city, but still 55% said they’d prefer to see the meet try a different host city. Roughly 38% of votes supported a return to Omaha.\

USA Swimming announced the new host city earlier this month, returning to Omaha, the venue and city that has hosted the 2008, 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. Fan reaction seemed split at the time, with many fans hoping for a new venue and city for the 2020 version of the event. We caught up with USA Swimming Interim Executive Director Mike Unger last week to get more information on USA Swimming’s and the USOC’s decision, and you can read that piece here.

