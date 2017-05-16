Video: How To Win An Open Water Race

Open Water is one of those circumstances where it may seem very simple to translate your skills from the pool to the ocean (lake, river, pond, etc), but it’s not. For triathletes, it is typically the weakest point in their race, while for OW swimmers it challenges your endurance and requires efficiency or else you expend too much energy.

We have highlighted three main areas where you can become an Open Water champion. First off, you have to have as bare bones stroke that is led by the hips. Allowing your hips to lead your stroke conserves energy from your shoulders. Next, you need to focus on breathing every 3 so that you can stay swimming straight. The last thing comes down to the competitive advantage you can have. Spotting is when you lift your head forward during your freestyle stroke to survey the competition. You need to stay nice and low and be sure to use this as frequently as needed, don't over do it.

Follow these three things and you will be on your way to winning your next Open Water race!

Give it a try and let us know what you think!

