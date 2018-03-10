SwimSwam Pulse: 72% of Voters Say Dressel Could Break 1:30

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers for Dressel’s predicted time in a hypothetical 200 yard free:

RESULTS

Question: What would Caeleb Dressel go in a 200 yard free at NCAAs?



1:28 or faster – 19.1%

1:29 – 53.7%

1:30 – 18.6%

1:31 – 6.1%

1:32 or slower – 2.5%

In the wake of Caeleb Dressel‘s American record assault on the 200 IM and 100 breast, we asked fans what the all-time great sprinter could do in a 200 freestyle.

In an astounding show of confidence, almost three quarters of voters said they thought Dressel could become the first man to break 1:30 in the 200 yard free. More than half picked 1:29 as Dressel’s likely time, while another 19% actually suggested he could go 1:28 or faster.

Dressel’s lifetime-best as of now is 1:33.42, put up last February at a Last Chance meet. For reference, that was a week after he was 18.4/41.2 in the freestyles and 44.2 in the 100 fly at SECs. About one month after his Last Chance 200 free, Dressel would go 18.2/40.0 in free and 43.5 in fly.

Currently, only three swimmers in history have broken 1:31 in the 200 free. On the other hand, it’s hard to doubt Dressel, especially after his absurd SEC performances. In fact, a hypothetical 200 free actual bears some similarity to his 200 IM from SECs. Fans had speculated about what Dressel could go, wondering if he could be 1:39. He destroyed those predictions with a 1:38.13 that is more than a full second faster than anyone in history.

If swimming fans are lucky, we might get to see this debate resolved within the next few weeks. Dressel could theoretically lead off Florida’s 800 free relay on day 1 of men’s NCAAs, though that would require him to drop one of the other relays where he’s fairly vital. Dressel pranked us all a pretty good one last year by tweeting that he would be leading off the relay, then ultimately not swimming the event. So this year, we’re not holding our breath. But we’re also not ruling anything out until the relays are actually in the water.

