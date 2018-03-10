Former Poseidon Coach Banned For Two Years

Matthew Elliott, a former swim coach with Poseidon Swimming in Virginia, has been banned by USA Swimming for two years for sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Elliott’s is now listed on USA Swimming’s list of individuals temporarily banned by the swimming federation. His ban began on January 29, 2018, and will last two full years, until January 29 of 2020. Along with his ban, USA Swimming listed the relevant violation in the Code of Conduct: 304.3.17, which give the broad umbrella of “Violation of SafeSport Code.”

We reached out to USA Swimming for more information, and they passed along a document that showed Elliott’s violation listed as “sexual misconduct – involving a minor,” and noted that the ban decision was made on December 7, 2017. (Typically, banned individuals aren’t listed on the public list until after their ban has gone through the appeals process.) USA Swimming also said Elliott was a coach with Poseidon.

We reached out to Poseidon for comment and for more information on Elliott’s role with the club, but haven’t yet received a response. We have not yet been able to dig up any record of an arrest of a swim coach named Matthew Elliott. We will update this story when we have further information.

Editor’s note: there is another USA Swimming coach in Indiana and well-known former University of Florida swimmer that has the same name as the subject of this article. The two are not the same person.