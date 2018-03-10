Guilherme Costa Breaks Brazilian, South American Records in 800 Free

Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Costa broke yet another Brazilian and South American Record on Saturday, swimming a 7:56.19 at a small local meet – Il Trofeu Rafael Costa Marques. The time improves his own personal best, and brazilian and South American Records, of 7:56.29 set at the Frofeu FAP de Natacao in November.

That’s at least the 6th South American Record-breaking swim he’s had in the last year as he continues to take Brazilian distance swimming to never-before-seen heights: he’s also the first South American under 15 minutes in the 1500 free.

The 19-year old Costa swam in the 1500 free at last summer’s World Championships, where he finished in 19th place.

He also swam a lifetime best of 52.20 in the 100 free.

Other noteworthy times in the event include a 58.68 from Daiane Dias in the women’s 100 fly, and a 2:16.49 from 15-year old Alexia Assuncao in the women’s 200 back.

The 2018 Maria Lenk Trophy, the country’s primary long course national championship meet, will be held from April 30th-May 5th. That will be the selection meet for the country’s primary meet of the year, the Pan Pac Championships, as well as for the South American Championships and for younger swimmers the Youth Olympic Games.

Splits for the swims were not available as of posting.