SwimSwam Pulse: 57% Had Picked Texas To Win Men’s NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the hypothetical winners of the now-canceled 2020 NCAA men’s championships:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win 2020 Men’s NCAAs?

Texas – 57.3%

California – 31.7%

Someone else – 11.0%

The meet won’t happen due to the NCAA’s cancellation, but a solid majority of SwimSwam voters expected Texas to win the men’s NCAA title.

Texas took in 57.3% of the votes in our poll, almost doubling Cal’s 31.7%. The poll was relatively low in votes, with just over 400 voters – perhaps due to the widespread concern that the meet would be cancelled due to COVID-19, the illness associated with the novel 2019 coronavirus that has swept the world and caused a pandemic over the past few weeks.

The rest of the NCAA field got 11% of the votes, which we’d consider relatively high. NCAA fans tend to see the meet through especially rose-colored glasses when it comes to their favorite teams or alma maters, so that 11% number does track with how these polls typically go.

That makes Texas the ‘psych sheet champions’ as well as the ‘SwimSwam Power Ranks champions.’ They can now add ‘SwimSwam voters champion’ to that list, although the official NCAA title won’t be given.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters what should be done about the 2020 Olympics, given the worldwide coronavirus pandemic:

What should be done with the 2020 Olympics amidst the coronavirus pandemic? Nothing - let the Olympics proceed on schedule

Wait & See - there's plenty of time to make decisions closer to the Olympics

Postpone - the Games should be postponed immediately so athletes can adjust their preparation

Cancel - the Olympics should be canceled until the coronavirus spread is under control View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

