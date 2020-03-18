Qualifying Window For 2020 British Summer C’ships Peeled Back To July 2019

As a reminder, you can view all Olympic-qualifying meet postponements, cancellations and overall changes here.

Yesterday British Swimming announced that its Olympic Trials meet, the 2020 British Swimming Championships originally slated to take place April 14th – April 19th, have been officially cancelled. The FINA Diving World Series scheduled to take place at the London Aquatics Centre March 27th – March 29th has also been postponed, as have the British Elite Junior Diving Championships originally slated for April 6th – April 9th.

Details on contingency plans for Olympic qualification have not yet been announced.

However, today British Swimming has revealed revisions pertaining to the qualification windows for its elite Summer meets, with the caveat that even these new changes are subject to change.