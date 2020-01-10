2020 British Summer C’ships Qualification Window Announced

British Swimming has announced the qualifying window for the 2020 British Summer Championships, the annual event set for July 21st – 26th at Ponds Forge International Swimming Pool in Sheffield.

Swimmers are able to qualify for the event, as well as their home nation summer championships, from March 13th – May 10th, with the top 24 swimmers ranked in each event in each age grouping receiving invitations. For the 800m and 1500m free events, just the top 18 will be invited to the British Summer Championships.

Per British Swimming, ‘the Championships will continue to form part of a broader Performance Pathway Strategy aimed at increasing and supporting junior talent on the journey towards senior medal-winning performance, as well as offering more athletes across the home nations an opportunity to compete at one of the end-of-season events.’

Swimmers who represent Great Britain are able to race at the British Summer Championships, as are foreign nationals who live and train in the United Kingdom for the majority of the calendar year in a British swimming club. You can see more details about the meet here.