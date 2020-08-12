SwimSwam Pulse: 55% Favor Indianapolis Over Omaha As 2024 Olympic Trials Host

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which of the three 2024 Olympic Trials host bids they prefer:

RESULTS

Question: Which city should host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials?

Indianapolis, Indiana – 54.9%

Omaha, Nebraska – 31.5%

St. Louis, Missouri – 13.6%

Indianapolis (54.9%) strongly outpaced Omaha (31.5%) in our poll on the three known bidders to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Reports this month said Indianapolis will make a bid for the major swimming event, looking to build a pool into Lucas Oil Stadium. The 67,000-seat indoor arena is home to the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL. Indianapolis was also interested in hosting the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, and a majority of SwimSwam voters support their 2024 bid.

Omaha, Nebraska has the allure of familiarity. Omaha has hosted the last three U.S. Olympic Trials (2008, 2012, 2016) and is set to host the next edition in the summer of 2021. 31.5% of voters picked Omaha, where the competition pool is typically built into the CHI Health Center (previously known as the Qwest Center and the CenturyLink Center).

St. Louis, Missouri is also interested in bidding for the event. That city only got 13.6% of the votes in our poll, but has also had limited information revealed about its bid. St. Louis plans to build a pool into The Dome at America’s Center, which previously housed the NFL’s Rams franchise. The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2015.

St. Louis has never hosted the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. Indianapolis has hosted six times: 1924, 1952 (women’s events), 1984, 1992, 1996 and 2000. Omaha has been selected as host four times, including next summer’s Trials.

