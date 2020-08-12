Kregor Zirk Swims 3:53 400/1:49.5 200 Free at Estonian Championships

Estonian Championships

August 3rd-6th

Tartu, Estonia

Long Course Meters (50m)

Results

The Estonian National Championships were held this past weekend in Tartu, giving many of the nation’s top swimmers their first chance to race at a championship meet since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The country’s top male freestyler Kregor Zirk, 22, posted some of the best races of the meet, claiming titles in the men’s 200 and 400 free.

Only competing in the pair of free events, Zirk swam a 1:49.53 in the 200 free, winning the race comfortably. The swim comes in just 1.02 seconds off Zirk’s personal best of 1:48.51, which he swam at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. In the 400 free, Zirk swam a 3:53.43, also coming in just off his personal best of 3:51.30., which was also swum in Gwangju.

The swims for Zirk come roughly one month after he broke his own Estonian Record in the 800 free. In that race, Zirk swam a 7:55.05. Zirk typically trains with the Energy Standard pro group based out of Turkey. He is the current Estonian Record-holder in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

Young distance swimmer Kaspar Helde knocked down the men’s 1500 Estonian Record, which was previously held by Zirk at 16:11.75. Helde swam a 16:07.48, winning the race by a considerable margin of 39 seconds. Helde also won the 800 free with an 8:26.77.

Other multiple event winners:

MEN

Martin Allikvee (member of 2019 World Champs roster)

50 breast – 28.76

100 breast – 1:02.60

200 breast – 2:14.94

Armin Lelle

50 back – 26.49

100 back – 56.26

200 back – 2:03.82

Daniel Zaitsev (member of 2019 World Champs roster)

50 free – 23.38

50 fly – 24.13

Rostislav Sumedov

200 fly – 2:04.05

400 IM – 4:34.16

Marko-Matteus Langel

100 free – 51.06

200 IM – 2:06.11

WOMEN

Maria Romanjuk (member of 2019 World Champs roster)

50 breast – 33.05

100 breast – 1:12.45

200 IM – 2:22.82

400 IM – 5:08.50

Kertu Alnek