SwimSwam Pulse: 53% Pick Winter As Ideal High School Swimming Season

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers what they thought was the ideal season for high school swimming:
RESULTS
Question: What is the best season for high school swimming?
- Winter – 53.5%
- Spring – 23.5%
- Fall – 23.0%
More than half of voters picked the winter as the best season for high school swimming, with fall and spring coming in at a near-tie for second.
Winter is the primary swim season for high schoolers in most states. Between February and March, we see dual-gender state meets in Virginia, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and many others, along with single-gender state meets in Minnesota (boys), Michigan (boys), Colorado (girls) and many more.
The spring season narrowly edged fall for second in this poll, but neither had even half the votes that winter (53.5%) did. Spring gained 23.5% of the votes. States with spring season state meets include California and the Colorado boys.
Fall came in last in our poll despite being a pretty popular season for high school state meets. States with fall high school championships include Florida, Arizona, Minnesota (girls), Michigan (girls), and Illinois (girls), among others.
One factor that could play into this poll is weather. Most states compete almost exclusively indoors, but in places like California, outdoor pools are much more common, making spring a bit warmer and more conducive to a swim season than fall, or certainly winter.
Yeah, certainly must be a state by state deal! Living in CA, I can’t imagine having to do exclusively winter season meets – even if our winters are not as bad as many other states. But I’ll gladly take a nice outdoor pool over indoor any day of the week
If there were more indoor pools, I could see CIF switching to winter. But in Northern California I can’t imagine having the bulk of the season during the months of December- February. Way too cold.
Theres noway Southern CA could move to the winter because of Girls Water Polo season. Even if there were more indoor pools
Late April and early May is when school meets/section championships/and the State championships are held in California. Almost all outdoors. So we in California have some swimmers who may make late jumps (improvements) in their events which may or may not somewhat affect recruiting by colleges. I also am interested in how many colleges in the Midwest, East and South swim their dual meets and championships indoors.