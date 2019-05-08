FINIS Set of the Week: The Final Countdown

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Andrew Martinez, former Seattle University swimmer.

300 Warm up

8×50 @1:00 10 butterfly kicks off each wall

5×100 Swim

#[email protected]:30

#[email protected]:25

#[email protected]:20

#[email protected]:15

#[email protected]:10

4×100 Swim

Start at 1:25 and do same as above

3×100 Swim

Start at 1:20 and do same as before

2×100 Swim

Start at 1:15 and do same

1×[email protected]:10

12×50 @ 1:00

start with 0 butterfly kicks and add two kicks off each wall by 50

4×125 @1:50

#1 50 fast 75 cruise

#2 25 cruise 50 fast 50 cruise

#3 50 cruise 50 fast 25 cruise

#4 75 cruise 50 fast

3×100 @ 1:45 Cruise warm down

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.