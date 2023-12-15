SwimSwam Pulse: 51.2% Pick Chalmers As Most Likely Male To Reclaim Olympic Title In Paris

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which men’s event will see the Rio Olympic champion reclaim gold in Paris after falling short in Tokyo:

Question: Which 2016 gold medalist has the best chance to reclaim their Olympic title in Paris? (Men’s edition)

RESULTS

Kyle Chalmers has established himself as the favorite in the men’s 100 freestyle heading into the Olympic year, so much so that readers are giving him a better chance of winning gold than Ryan Murphy in either backstroke event.

After roaring to a surprise Olympic victory in 2016 shortly after turning 18, Chalmers was the runner-up to Caeleb Dressel in the 100 free at both the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo Olympics by a combined 18 one-hundredths of a second.

Sitting out of the event last year, Chalmers watched teenage sensation David Popovici claim gold at the 2022 World Championships, and two months later the Romanian stunned the world with a new world record of 46.86.

Chalmers came through in the clutch at the 2023 World Championships, however, securing gold in a time of 47.15, with Popovici falling to sixth in 47.83. Dressel, building himself back up after an extended layoff, missed the U.S. World Championship team this year.

There are several other contenders, including China’s Pan Zhanle, American Jack Alexy and Frenchman Maxime Grousset, but the fact that Chalmers emerged atop our latest poll by a wide margin tells you just who the big favorite is.

There are only a handful of Rio gold medalists who either haven’t retired or are still active but didn’t win in Tokyo, and on the men’s side it’s Chalmers in the 100 free, Murphy in both the 100 and 200 back, and Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 1500 free.

Chalmers earned more than half of the vote in the poll asking readers who the most likely to reclaim Olympic gold was at 51.2%, while Murphy—who likely won’t have to face either of the men who beat him head-to-head in Tokyo, Russians Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov—trailed, getting a near-combined 40 percent of votes split across the two events.

Like Chalmers, Murphy is the reigning world champion in the 100 back, though he’s got a stacked field to contend with, including the likes of world record holder and 2022 world champion Thomas Ceccon, American teammate Hunter Armstrong and China’s Xu Jiayu.

In the 200 back, Murphy won the 2022 world title going away, but was upended by Hungarian Hubert Kos in Fukuoka.

Given that, it checks out that Murphy received slightly more votes in the 100 back (20.2%) than he did in the 200 (19.6%), though even combined he was more than 11% back of Chalmers.

Paltrinieri trailed with just nine percent of votes. The Italian dominated the 1500 free at the 2022 World Championships, winning by nearly four seconds with what was the second-fastest swim ever at the time (14:32.80), but after withdrawing from the event in Fukuoka due to fatigue, he looked on as Ahmed Hafnaoui (14:31.54) and Bobby Finke (14:31.59) swam the #2 and #3 times in history.

Despite owning three of the six fastest performances of all-time, Paltrinieri faces a tall task in Paris, as four men were sub-14:35 in 2023 and his fastest swim came in at 14:41.38.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Which female swimmer is most likely to reclaim the Rio Olympic title they lost in Tokyo:

Which 2016 gold medalist has the best chance to reclaim their Olympic title in Paris? (Women's edition) Simone Manuel – W 100 FR

Penny Oleksiak – W 100 FR

Katie Ledecky – W 200 FR

Lilly King – W 100 BR

Sarah Sjostrom – W 100 FLY

Mireia Belmonte – W 200 FLY View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

