SwimSwam Podcast: Daniel Diehl Is Shooting for 13-14 100 Free NAG One More

I sat down with 14-year-old phenom Daniel Diehl and his coach, Brian Dowling. Daniel has been on a NAG tear ever since returning to racing after the COVID-19 shutdown, breaking 13-14 national records in the 200y Free and 100y Back. Diehl has also gone the #2 13-14 time all-time in the 100 free TWICE, the second time coming within just .1 of Michael Andrew’s record of 43.90. Diehl turns 15 on October 26 and will give it one more go on October 25 to try and crack the elusive barrier.

