SwimSwam Podcast: Brooke Forde on Training with Legendary Stanford IM Group

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA and Pac-12 champion Brooke Forde, who is currently a junior at the University of Stanford. She spoke candidly with us about her thoughts on the California fires that are currently affecting the Bay Area. Forde also explains her ascent from jr national team to NCAA champion and how she slowly but surely became comfortable training with the Stanford women.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

