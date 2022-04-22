SwimSwam Breakdown: 2022 US World Champ Trials – Men’s Preview

It is finally time! The US World Champ Trials start on April 26, and in preparation, we narrowed down our Top 5 most-anticipated events on the men’s side to bicker over for your viewing and listening pleasure. See list of events below:
- 0:00 Men’s Preview Introduction
- 0:20 100 Free
- 4:26 200 Fly
- 9:00 400 Free
- 13:13 100 Back
- 17:35 200 IM
