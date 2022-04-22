SwimSwam Breakdown: 2022 US World Champ Trials – Men’s Preview

It is finally time! The US World Champ Trials start on April 26, and in preparation, we narrowed down our Top 5 most-anticipated events on the men’s side to bicker over for your viewing and listening pleasure. See list of events below:

0:00 Men’s Preview Introduction

0:20 100 Free

4:26 200 Fly

9:00 400 Free

13:13 100 Back

17:35 200 IM

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.