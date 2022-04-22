arena Swim of the Week: 17-Year-Old Diogo Matos Ribeiro Blasts 23.28 50 Fly

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

A Portuguese National Record that had been on the books since 2009 has now been dipped under three times in the last three weeks.

Diogo Matos Ribeiro, a rising star who made an impact at last year’s European Junior Championships by winning a silver medal in the 100 butterfly, knocked off the Portuguese Record in the 50 fly twice earlier this month and lowered it once again at the recently-concluded Danish Open.

Ribeiro won the event at the Danish Open in a time of 23.28, re-lowering the previous mark of 23.54 he set at the Portuguese Championships that wrapped up on April 3. The 17-year-old had also gone 23.69 in the prelims at that meet, which took down the 13-year-old record of 23.72 set by Simao Morgado in 2009.

Ribeiro now ranks fifth in the 2021-22 world rankings in the 50 fly, notably overtaking the likes of Florent Manaudou, who was 23.31 in March.

Prior to his performances at the Portuguese Championships, Ribeiro held a best time in the 50 fly of 24.02, set in December, and had finished sixth at the 2021 European Juniors in 24.09.

In addition to his 50 fly showing, he also set a new Portuguese Record in the 100 fly at the Danish Open, clocking 52.31 to erase another 2009 record, Diogo Carvalho‘s 52.42. Ribeiro added a third victory in the 100 free (49.16), having set a new National Record a few weeks prior in 48.72.

He’s now set to make his World Championship debut in Budapest as he sits well under the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 50 fly (23.63) and also got under it in the 100 free (48.77).

See arena North America here.

Follow arena USA on Instagram here.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.