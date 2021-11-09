Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: T-3 Days Until The Return Of Ryan Murphy

Comments: 7
by Ben Dornan 7

November 09th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Quiz: How many of the people in this post are Olympic medalists?

10.

Sad to report that this will be the last of the Adam Peaty dancing content.

9.

Yes.

8.

So will she!

7.

(Less than a second off the school record).

6.

Plot Twist: London Roar announces that Cameron van der Burgh will join its roster.

5.

Your “one to watch” for this week.

4.

My submission for the Race of the Week.

3.

Make it come quicker!!!

2.

Ok this time frame feels more manageable.

1.

AND this also means only 3 days until we get to see Murph racing again.

7
7 Comments
matt
2 hours ago

imagine someone goes 24 in 50 br.

matt
Reply to  matt
2 hours ago

thats like a 21 in scy

swimgeek
Reply to  matt
1 hour ago

It would to be below 24.5 meters

MIKE IN DALLAS
2 hours ago

Can’t get enuf of Ryan Murphy’s swimming! Such a superb stroke – the totally perfect form!
. . . .and seemingly, I deeply nice guy to know!

Russian invasion
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
2 hours ago

Have you ever watched Evgeny Rylov ?

whever
Reply to  Russian invasion
1 hour ago

Or Ryosuke Irie.

THEO
19 seconds ago

6 Olympic medals. A WR. Murph is already a legend. And certainly a contender for 3 more medals in Paris.

