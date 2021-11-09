Swimming’s TopTenTweets: T-3 Days Until The Return Of Ryan Murphy

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Quiz: How many of the people in this post are Olympic medalists?
10.
Just like every moment in the pool, you’ve done us all proud on the Strictly ballroom, @adam_peaty 🕺🙌#Strictly https://t.co/xKgPzUT0VP
— British Swimming (@britishswimming) November 7, 2021
Sad to report that this will be the last of the Adam Peaty dancing content.
9.
Will Cate Campbell swim at a fifth Olympics in Paris? https://t.co/KvWWQbpa2W
— Sportscri (@Sportscri_tweet) November 7, 2021
Yes.
8.
“It’s super exciting to start working again”, says a legendary @sarahsjostrom .
⚡️ @energy_standard athlete broke her elbow in February 2021. She originally planned to compete in only two #ISL matches with a reduced competition load and then return to Sweden to continue rehab. pic.twitter.com/Cdv0q1lHe5
— International Swimming League (@iswimleague) November 3, 2021
So will she!
7.
The best 200 IM time in all of Division I.
Unbelievable Sun Devil debut from @leon_marchand yesterday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mVHLAnlCZz
— Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) November 7, 2021
(Less than a second off the school record).
6.
Congratulations Ilya! Who will be the first man under 25? https://t.co/y4eggchac8
— Cameron van der Burgh OIS (@Cameronvdburgh) November 7, 2021
Plot Twist: London Roar announces that Cameron van der Burgh will join its roster.
5.
🏊♀️ Analia Pigrée 🇫🇷 confirme en demi-finale.
Elle réalise une nouvelle fois le meilleur temps et bat son record personnel 26.05 2e MPF.
De plus, elle rate le record de France pour seulement 5 centièmes !
La finale est prévue demain à 17H52 😉#Kazan2021 pic.twitter.com/XzUCV8qFzR
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) November 4, 2021
Your “one to watch” for this week.
4.
🏊♀️ 1500M NAGE LIBRE
🥇 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova 🇷🇺 15:18.30 NR CR
🥈 Simona Quadarella 🇮🇹 15:34.16
🥉 Martina Caramignoli 🇮🇹 15:37.33#Kazan2021 pic.twitter.com/kcSnRwk4BC
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) November 5, 2021
My submission for the Race of the Week.
3.
2 years & 260 days before #Paris2024 Olympics.
2 years & 293 days before #Paris2024 Paralympics.
Have a Green Day 💚 pic.twitter.com/ePigmz4lSy
— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 8, 2021
Make it come quicker!!!
2.
Me looking at the countdown clock for the ISL Post Season. 7 Days! 🦅 Dors about to run it back 🦅@iswimleague @calicondors_isl pic.twitter.com/cZJbMmpIPl
— Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) November 4, 2021
Ok this time frame feels more manageable.
1.
New Month. Back to competing. See ya in a few weeks, @lacurrent_isl. pic.twitter.com/97DYy06ckX
— Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) November 1, 2021
AND this also means only 3 days until we get to see Murph racing again.
imagine someone goes 24 in 50 br.
thats like a 21 in scy
It would to be below 24.5 meters
Can’t get enuf of Ryan Murphy’s swimming! Such a superb stroke – the totally perfect form!
. . . .and seemingly, I deeply nice guy to know!
Have you ever watched Evgeny Rylov ?
Or Ryosuke Irie.
6 Olympic medals. A WR. Murph is already a legend. And certainly a contender for 3 more medals in Paris.