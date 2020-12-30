Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Shaine Casas Loves Boba

by Ben Dornan 0

December 30th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Your weekly inspo.

10.

Frogs putting in work!!

9.

That moment… priceless!

8.

Sounds like some Class A gift-giving.

7.

Do it for the Vlog.

6.

You love to see it.

5.

How The Grinch Stole Gold From the French.

4.

Now THAT’S how you make an exit.

3.

Another week, another fire TikTok.

2.

Little known fact: he actually broke those 3 world jr records while wearing a face mask.

1.

Snack time with the Aggies.

