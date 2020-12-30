Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Shaine Casas Loves Boba

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Your weekly inspo.

Frogs putting in work!!

💬 "I saw the one by name, and was like whaaaatt?!"#ThrowbackThursday to @freyaandersonn's impressive breakthrough 12 months ago in Glasgow at #EuroSwim2019🥇🥇🥈pic.twitter.com/XiQMAv4x3G — British Swimming (@britishswimming) December 24, 2020

That moment… priceless!

Monday: My wife and Mom both asked for gift ideas. I asked for the @swimswamnews mag. Both buy. W calls number to try to fix, leaves message. Story turn: @goldmedalmel calls back, leaves message. I make callback. Sub is now two years and Mel talked to me for 25 mins. Awesome. — Marc Carman (@MarcCarmanSr) December 23, 2020

Sounds like some Class A gift-giving.

Do it for the Vlog.

Awesome to be back in our pool @swimnerdcanada pic.twitter.com/TGFTr1tLFw — Tom Ponting (@dun_eistein) December 29, 2020

You love to see it.

How The Grinch Stole Gold From the French.

Now THAT’S how you make an exit.

"Have you seen this TikTok?" Probably you all heard this question (many times) this year! In 2020, TikTok became a trend 🔝 and our athletes managed to create some really good content! 23-time medallist 🥇 @JessicaLong nailed it! #ParaSwimming #Recap2020 pic.twitter.com/ZfZ0OcaEW0 — Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) December 28, 2020

Another week, another fire TikTok.

Little known fact: he actually broke those 3 world jr records while wearing a face mask.

It's the men's team's turn for Ask the Aggies and we're talking guilty pleasure foods 🍰🥞🥤#GigEm | #1Match pic.twitter.com/7MPyz89hLG — Texas A&M Swimming & Diving (@AggieSwimDive) December 28, 2020

Snack time with the Aggies.

