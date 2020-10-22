Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Lezak, Sandeno, and Krayzelburg Suit Up

by Ben Dornan 1

October 22nd, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

I like these numbers.

10.

I wonder what team he’s cheering for.

9.

Is blood thicker than water?

8.

The power of the stache is at play.

7.

You are not alone here Allison.

6.

Awwwwwww.

5.

As a Canadian myself, I second this.

4.

This Guy is putting in the work!!!

3.

 

Ledecky said vote.

2.

Tommie Smith (middle), John Carlos (right), and Peter Norman (left).

1.

View this post on Instagram

Team Legends @iswimleague

A post shared by Evgeny Korotyshkin (@ekorotyshkin) on

The skins race that I truly want to watch.

2Fat4Speed
30 minutes ago

Ledecky is looking lean and mean! Girl is hitting leg days.

