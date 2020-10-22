Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Lezak, Sandeno, and Krayzelburg Suit Up

View this post on Instagram

🚨 LIVE NOW 🚨 Try a suit for 30 days and LOVE IT, or your money back 🤑 We’re so confident you’ll love our technology, you can try any 2020 Carbon racing suit for 30 days and we’ll take it back if you’re not satisfied. No questions asked! ➕20% off 2020 race suits using code: CARBON2020 Have questions⁉️ 📞 1-888-902-7362 📧 [email protected] Our expert service team is ready to help, M-F, 8am-5pm PST! Happy racing everyone!