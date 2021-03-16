Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Erica Sullivan Talks Oscar Noms, Greg Meehan Approves

by Ben Dornan 0

March 16th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Trivia: What are the only other two records from those Championships that still stand today?

10.

NEVER get between a swimmer and their food.

9.

Working from home but make it swimming.

8.

First athlete to compete in both skateboarding and swimming at a single Olympic Games???

7.

 

He just makes it look so easy.

6.

Missy Franklin sighting!!!

5.

To IanFinnerty and beyond, truly. Best of luck Ian!!

4.

Begging you to put your money where your mouth is and show us this performance @Adam.

3.

Shoutout to all of the inspirational women in this sport!

2.

Erica Sullivan: Distance swimmer X Movie connoisseur.

1.

Iconic.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!