Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Erica Sullivan Talks Oscar Noms, Greg Meehan Approves

Trivia: What are the only other two records from those Championships that still stand today?

10.

I don’t do this but @UberEats driver stole my food because they claimed they delivered it and never did, and they did nothing to help. You don’t mess with a hungry swimmer. 😡 — Simone Manuel (@swimone) March 13, 2021

NEVER get between a swimmer and their food.

9.

Working from home but make it swimming.

8.

First athlete to compete in both skateboarding and swimming at a single Olympic Games???

7.

He just makes it look so easy.

6.

The last time we were in Greensboro in 2015, this happened. The 2021 NCAA meet starts on Wednesday. #GoBears pic.twitter.com/ncK4yG0X5R — Cal W Swim & Dive (@CalWSwim) March 15, 2021

Missy Franklin sighting!!!

5.

To IanFinnerty and beyond, truly. Best of luck Ian!!

4.

I would 100% win the lip sync challenge on Ru Paul’s drag race if doja cats’ streets came on — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) March 13, 2021

Begging you to put your money where your mouth is and show us this performance @Adam.

3.

Shoutout to all of the inspirational women in this sport!

2.

People in Swimming as the 2021 Oscar Best Picture Nominees: A THREAD — Erica Sullivan (@erica_sully) March 15, 2021

Erica Sullivan: Distance swimmer X Movie connoisseur.

1.

I can appreciate someone who doesn't take Twitter so seriously all the time. Thank you @erica_sully https://t.co/oBmW8QdGtM — Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) March 15, 2021

Iconic.

