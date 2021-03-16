Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Erica Sullivan Talks Oscar Noms, Greg Meehan Approves

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Trivia: What are the only other two records from those Championships that still stand today?
10.
I don’t do this but @UberEats driver stole my food because they claimed they delivered it and never did, and they did nothing to help. You don’t mess with a hungry swimmer. 😡
— Simone Manuel (@swimone) March 13, 2021
NEVER get between a swimmer and their food.
9.
Working from home… 🏡 🏊🏾♂️ #RoadtoTokyo #Swimming @bhtubs pic.twitter.com/nCQt1X5PkM
— Michael Gunning (@MichaelGunning1) March 11, 2021
Working from home but make it swimming.
8.
First athlete to compete in both skateboarding and swimming at a single Olympic Games???
7.
He just makes it look so easy.
6.
The last time we were in Greensboro in 2015, this happened. The 2021 NCAA meet starts on Wednesday. #GoBears pic.twitter.com/ncK4yG0X5R
— Cal W Swim & Dive (@CalWSwim) March 15, 2021
Missy Franklin sighting!!!
5.
To IanFinnerty and beyond, truly. Best of luck Ian!!
4.
I would 100% win the lip sync challenge on Ru Paul’s drag race if doja cats’ streets came on
— Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) March 13, 2021
Begging you to put your money where your mouth is and show us this performance @Adam.
3.
Shoutout to all of the inspirational women in this sport!
2.
People in Swimming as the 2021 Oscar Best Picture Nominees: A THREAD
— Erica Sullivan (@erica_sully) March 15, 2021
Erica Sullivan: Distance swimmer X Movie connoisseur.
1.
I can appreciate someone who doesn't take Twitter so seriously all the time. Thank you @erica_sully https://t.co/oBmW8QdGtM
— Greg Meehan (@Stanford_W_Swim) March 15, 2021
Iconic.
