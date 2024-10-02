Swim South Africa In Legal Dispute With Artistic Swimmers

South African Artistic Swimming Duo Jessica Hayes-Hill and Laura Strugnell are suing Swimming South Africa (SSA).

The story behind the 7.2 million rand (approximately $416,000) lawsuit started when SSA sent the duo home during the 2024 World Championships in Doha, missing out on an Olympic qualification opportunity. SSA charged the pair with “deceitful actioning of training protocol without management approval.”

When Daily Maverick asked SSA to elaborate on the charges, SSA replied that it “will not be drawn into a trial by media.”

Hayes-Hill and Strugnell successfully appealed the charges for “unlawful conduct” during the disciplinary process. Their successful appeal serves as the base of their lawsuit. The 7.2 million rand includes their training fees for the next Olympic quad as well as emotional distress.

SSA is not backing down despite the successful appeal against them.

“Whilst SSA respects the findings of the appeal panel insofar their criticism regarding the disciplinary process that was followed,” SSA told Daily Maverick, “that does not detract from the athletes’ deplorable conduct at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, which brought SSA into disrepute and compromised the hard work of the rest of the artistic swimming team.”

SSA also said they are receiving legal advice and wish to reveal the appeal in the High Court, South Africa’s most superior court. It also issued a reminder to its members that taking legal action against the federation without following its constitutional guidelines would result in suspension.

If the artistic swimming duo had qualified for Paris, it would have been Hayes-Hill’s first games. Strugnell competed in the duet event of the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she and Clarissa Johnston finished 21st.

The duo posted on Instagram that “the truth will prevail,” and that they’re finding joy in their sport.