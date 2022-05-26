Summer Juniors Qualifier McKennzey McDonald joins Texas A&M Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

McKennzey McDonald, a fly and free specialist from Trussville, Alabama, was among four student-athletes recently announced to be joining Texas A&M this upcoming season as a member of the Aggies’ 2022-23 recruiting class.

McDonald has competed for Wake Aquatics out of Birmingham for the past six years, where he is coached by Brian Jennings. Jennings was a seven-time All American and three-time SEC Champion at the University of Alabama.

As a senior, McDonald earned USA Swimming Scholastic All-American honors. He specializes in sprint free and fly, also occasionally competing in middle-distance with the 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

At the 2022 NCSA Short Course Championships, McDonald was a four-time finalist, placing 4th in the 50 fly, 5th in the 100 fly, 29th in the 100 back, and 31st in the 200 fly. He also swam the 100 free and 200 IM.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 20.54

100 free- 44.77

200 free- 1:43.83

100 fly- 48.28

200 fly- 1:50.26

200 IM- 1:51.61

At the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals, McDonald competed in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. He achieved personal bests in all three. In the 100 fly, he finished 29th which was his highest finish of the meet. He clocked a time of 48.80, dropping .41 from his previous best.

In February of 2022, McDonald earned a 2022 Speedo Summer Juniors qualifying time in the 100 fly, posting a personal best 48.28. While this is the only event he achieved a qualifying time in, he is also qualified to swim the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 fly as “bonus” events. His 100 butterfly time also qualifies him for the 2022 Winter US Open meet.

McDonald will join a solid class of recruits in Texas. The three others from Texas A&M’s announcement are diver Matthew Aigner, backstroke and IMer Shawn Mohseni, and freestyler Lane White. Among those previously committed as members of the class of 2022 include #1 recruit Baylor Nelson, Connor Foote, and Batuhan Filiz.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.