Ohio State Associate Head Coach Dorsey Tierney-Walker Leaving Program

Ohio State associate head coach Dorsey Tierney-Walker is leaving the program, SwimSwam learned Thursday morning. SwimSwam hasn’t yet obtained further information as to where Tierney-Walker will be going, but Ohio State head coach Bill Dorenkott has confirmed the news.

“Dorsey was instrumental in our program’s success during her time at Ohio State, helping the women’s team to three Big Ten Championships and guiding the men and women to historic NCAA finishes. We thank her for her commitment to our program over the last three seasons and we wish her luck in her future endeavors.” – Bill Dorenkott, OSU head coach

Tierney-Walker just concluded her 3rd season with the Buckeyes, having served as associate head coach in all 3 of those seasons. During those 3 seasons, the Buckeyes women’s team won the Big Ten Conference title all 3 years, and finished in the top 10 in both 2021 and 2022 at NCAAs. The Ohio State women’s team also won the team title at the CSCAA National Invitational this March. The men’s team also posted top 10 finishes at the 2021 and 2022 NCAAs, finishing 2nd at Big Tens in 2020 and 2022, and 3rd in 2021.

While it’s still unclear what the future holds for Tierney-Walker, she has built an extensive resumé in her coaching career. Prior to joining the Ohio State staff in 2019, she was serving as the head coach of the University of New Mexico, a position she held from 2016-2019. Before New Mexico, Tierney-Walker was the head coach of both the men’s and women’s programs at Arizona State from 2009-2015. She was the co-head coach of the Auburn women’s team for several years, and before that, Tierney-Walker was the women’s head coach at Indiana University for 7 seasons. While at Indiana, Tierney-Walker was voted Big Ten Coach of Year in back-to-back seasons, 2001 and 2002.

Tierney-Walker was highly accomplished in her career as a swimmer as well, winning Pan American Games Gold in the 200 breast in 1987. She would then go on to be named captain of Team USA for the 1991 Pan Ams, where she would win 3 Gold Medals. She competed collegiately for Texas, where she would win 2 national titles, and earn 16 All-America honors.

Looking beyond Tierney-Walker, her departure marks another significant loss for the Ohio State staff. Earlier this week, it was announced that senior associate head coach Matt Bowe had accepted a new job as an assistant coach for the Cal men’s team, replacing Chase Kreitler, who is now the Pitt head coach. Ohio State’s swimming & diving programs have flourished under head coach Bill Dorenkott, who will now need to rebuild his supporting staff. The Buckeyes still have head diving coach Justin Sochor and assistant coaches Michael Hulme and Bryon Tansel on staff.