Anastasia Gorbenko Planning for Packed Event Schedule in Budapest

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR
- Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26h
- Club Natació Sant Andreu, Barcelona
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries – Barcelona
- Livestream
- Results
Reported by Loretta Race.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- GOLD – Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 2:10.65
- SILVER – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:10.75
- BRONZE – Abbie Wood (GBR), 2:10.99
Israel’s national record holder Anastasia Gorbenko was the fastest woman in a very tight 200m IM field, one which saw the top 3 finishers separated by only .34.
Gorbenko soared to 2:10.65 to edge out Hungarian multi-Olympic medalist Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu was the runner-up in 2:10.75 while yet another Olympian, Abbie Wood, earned bronze in 2:10.99.
Gorbenko remains as the 4th fastest performer in the world with her slightly quicker 2:10.43 from April, while Wood’s season-best of 2:10.64 from March also keeps her as #8 in the world this season.