Anastasia Gorbenko Planning for Packed Event Schedule in Budapest

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Israel’s national record holder Anastasia Gorbenko was the fastest woman in a very tight 200m IM field, one which saw the top 3 finishers separated by only .34.

Gorbenko soared to 2:10.65 to edge out Hungarian multi-Olympic medalist Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu was the runner-up in 2:10.75 while yet another Olympian, Abbie Wood, earned bronze in 2:10.99.

Gorbenko remains as the 4th fastest performer in the world with her slightly quicker 2:10.43 from April, while Wood’s season-best of 2:10.64 from March also keeps her as #8 in the world this season.