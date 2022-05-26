Dual-Sport Athlete Bailey De Luise Commits to Georgetown for Swimming

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bailey De Luise from Brambleton, Virginia, will swim for Georgetown University next fall. He is a senior at Independence High School where he has been a four-year varsity dual-sport athlete and serves as captain of both the swimming and lacrosse teams.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Georgetown University where I will continue my athletic and academic pursuits. I would like to thank God, my coaches (lacrosse and swimming), my family, my teachers, and my friends for their support. Hoya Saxa!”

Although he loves lacrosse, De Luise made a conscious decision to focus more on swimming at the beginning of last summer. Since then, he has dropped significant time in his main events (50/100 free and 100/200 breast). He won the 100 breast (55.72) and was runner-up in the 100 free (46.83) at the 2022 Virginia High School 5A State Championships in February, posting PBs in both events. A year ago he won the 100 breast (56.63) and placed third in the 200 IM (1:54.68). Those, too, were PBs at the time.

De Luise does his year-round swimming with coach Evan Stiles at Arlington Aquatic Club. In the last year alone, he has dropped half a second in the 50 free, 1.1 seconds in the 100 free, 1.9 seconds in the 50 breast, 1.7 seconds in the 100 breast, and 3.7 seconds in the 200 breast. He had a big meet at 2022 NCSA Spring Championships, where he competed in the 50 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM and finaled in the 50 free (50th), 50 breast (12th), 100 breast (9th), and 200 breast (23rd), earning PBs in all four events. He also contributed to the winning 200 medley relay and the runner-up 200 free relay.

Last summer, De Luise wrapped up his long course season at Richmond Futures, where he had big drops in the 100 breast (1.2 seconds) and 200 breast (6.8 seconds). He came in 17th in the 100 breast (1:05.26) and tenth in the 200 breast (2:23.90), earning a Summer Juniors cut in the former and a Winter Juniors cut in the latter.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.16

100 free – 46.67

100 breast – 54.82

200 breast – 2:02.47

Georgetown men claimed a narrow victory at the 2022 Big East Conference Championships last season. De Luise’s best times would have landed him in the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast and the B final of the 50 free.

