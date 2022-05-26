Team Illinois Defends Title at 2022 Duel in the Pool

2022 Duel in the Pool

When: May 21-22

Where: University of Houston Natatorium, Houston, Texas

Course: LCM

Preview

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Gulf Swimming Duel in the Pool”

Team Illinois defended its Duel in the Pool title from 2019 with a victory over Gulf Swimming and Team Indiana during the all-star event held at the University of Houston last weekend. Illinois totaled 1,654 points to pull away from Gulf (1,205.5) and Indiana (1,040.5) at the annual competition, which was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic. Three of USA Swimming’s highest-performing LSC’s lived up to their reputations during two days of racing.

Team Illinois’ Colin Zhang led all swimmers with 36 points, a performance fueled by four first-place finishes in individual events. The 16-year-old won the boys 15-16 100 breast (1:03.93), 200 breast (2:18.00), 200 IM (2:06.97), and 100 free (53.50). Grace Koenig-Song earned victories in six events – three individual and three relays – en route to 34 points. The 12-year-old Koenig-Song was part of a blazing-fast mixed 11-12 200 medley relay (2:01.01) team that went five seconds under the NAG record of 2:06.02, though the time was technically ineligible because it’s an all-star team. Then she pieced together first-place finishes in the 100 fly (1:05.51), 200 free relay (27.41 split), 50 breast (35.64), 200 IM, (2:28.44), and 200 medley relay (28.64 free split).

Thomas McMillan also totaled 34 points for Illinois. The 12-year-old McMillan picked up wins in the boys 11-12 100 fly (1:02.82), 200 free relay (26.86 anchor), mixed 200 free relay (26.68 anchor), 50 back (30.10), 50 fly (28.74), and 200 medley relay (2:00.16). Izzy Beu claimed first place in the girls 13-14 200 IM (2:24.05) and 400 IM (5:07.48) in addition to the 200 fly (2:22.31). The 14-year-old Beu totaled 32 points.

Illinois’ Tristan Furlow showed off his versatility, placing first in the boys 13-14 200 IM (2:14.03), 400 IM (4:46.96), and 800 free (8:50.72). The 14-year-old Furlow finished with 33 points. Thirteen-year-old Brayden Capen brought home titles in the boys 13-14 200 back (2:10.99) and 400 free (4:15.08) on his way to a 30-point weekend.

Team Indiana’s Lily Christianson amassed 34 points by placing first in three individual events and three relays. The 16-year-old touched first in the girls 15-16 100 breast with a 1:11.69 before anchoring the victorious 200 free relay team with a 25.04 split. Christianson also finished first in the 50 free (25.77), 100 free (56.21) mixed 200 free relay (25.25 split), and 200 medley relay, the latter of which she anchored in 25.18.

Jihoon Jung also had a big weekend for Indiana, posting 34 points. The 14-year-old Jung placed first in the mixed 200 medley relay (1:52.87), 100 fly (58.97), and 200 fly (2:12.93). His 100 fly time broke a record that had stood at his club team, Southeastern Swim Club, since 1997.

Gulf Swimming was led by Jason Wang with 33 points and Gary Jones with 32 points. The 14-year-old Wang clocked a 1:59.80 to win the boys 13-14 200 free before sweeping the 50 free (24.63) and 100 free (54.03) as well. The 16-year-old Jones reached the wall first in five events – 100 fly (56.78), 200 fly (2:04.56), 200 free (1:56.94), 200 medley relay (1:45.46), and 200 mixed medley relay (1:49.98). Luke Stibrich and 12-year-old Maximus Simons added 25 points apiece. The 16-year-old Stibrich took first place in the boys 15-16 400 IM (4:33.54) as well as the 200 medley relay with Jones.

On the girls side, 12-year-old Eva Simmons led Gulf Swimming with 31 points, touching first in both the girls 11-12 100 free (1:01.10) and 200 free (2:15.00). Twelve-year-old Cadence Johnson had 25 points, taking first in the girls 11-12 50 fly in 29.67. Fifteen-year-old Zoe Nordmann tallied 23.5 points behind top times in the girls 15-16 400 free (4:22.20) and on the mixed 200 medley relay team with Jones. Also a member of the victorious mixed 200 medley relay team, 16-year-old Lizzie Watson pitched in 22 points thanks to two other first-place finishes in the 100 back (1:03.79) and 200 back (2:19.34).

Team results