Speedo Sectionals Qualifier Caroline Ubert Commits to Bentley University

Speedo Sectionals qualifier Caroline Ubert has announced her commitment to swim and study at Bentley University in Massachusetts beginning in the fall of 2022.

I am proud to say that I have decided to continue my academics and swimming at Bentley University! Thank you to everyone who has supported and cheered me on throughout the years. So excited for this opportunity and the next 4 years!!

Ubert is a butterfly and freestyle sprint specialist from Columbus, Ohio. At the high school level, she competes for Upper Arlington HS and is also a member of the Upper Arlington Swim Club. She has competed in meets such as Speedo Sections, the OHSAA State Championships, and the Ohio Swimming Senior Championships.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 25.41

100 fly- 57.89

200 fly- 2:09.17

Ubert competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Geneva, Ohio in July of 2021, establishing personal best times in the 50 free and 200 fly. In the 50 free, she went a 28.89 (LCM), breaking 29 seconds for the first time. Her highest finish of the meet was 29th in the 200 fly. In prelims, she dropped almost a second off her best time to go 2:30.49.

At the 2021 OHSAA Division I State Championships, Ubert competed in the 100 fly, finishing 18th. She dropped .05 from her previous best time, clocking in at 57.89. Ubert was the only Upper Arlington swimmer who qualified to compete in that event.

Bentley University is a Division II program located in Waltham, Massachusetts. They are in the Northeast 10 conference with schools such as Southern Connecticut State University, Le Moyne College, and Assumption University.

At the 2022 Northeast 10 Conference Championships, Bentley placed 2nd out of 9 teams on the Women’s side.

In the 100 fly, the top time was a 55.99 from Southern Connecticut’s Justice Glasgow. Jordan Nuzback of Bentley was second with a 57.46. Ubert’s best time of 57.89 would have put her third. The 2021-2022 season was Nuzback’s freshman year at Bentley, so she and Ubert will have several years on the team together.

In the 200 fly, Ubert’s best time would have put her third again. Bentely’s Rona Mejiritski and Nuzback finished in second and third respectively. Mejiritski is a senior and will not be returning. This leaves an open spot in Bentley’s fly group where Ubert will be able to fit in and pick up some points for the team.

