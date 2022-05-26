Futures Qualifier & Illinois Native Tessa Jones Announces Commitment to IUPUI

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures qualifier Tessa Jones has decided to continue her swimming and academic careers at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). A member of the class of 2023, Jones is a breaststroke and IM specialist from Illinois.

I’m so excited and proud to announce I am furthering my swimming and academic career at IUPUl! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have supported me to achieve my goal of becoming a D1 athlete. I would also like to thank the coaching staff at lUPUl for this opportunity! Go Jags!! #beThe

Jones swims for Marian Catholic High School and the Woodstock Dolphins Swim Team. At the 2021 IHSA Girls State meet, she finished 22nd in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:05.73, just shy of her 1:05.68 PB set in July of 2021.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 1:05.68

200 breast- 2:23.59

200 IM- 2:09.42

400 IM- 4:30.63

In short course yards, Jones has Futures qualifying times in both the 100 breast and 400 IM. In long course meters, she is also qualified in the 200 IM and 200 breast.

At the 2021 Speedo Sectionals in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Jones’ highest finish was 11th. That was in the 400 IM, where she posted a time of 5:05.59 (LCM). She dropped nearly 5 seconds off her previous best, which was set in prelims at that same meet. In the 200 breast, she finished 14th, also posting personal bests in both prelims and finals. In finals, she went 2:43.10. Jones also competed in the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 100 IM, dropping time in each.

Jones’s best times in the 200 breast and 400 IM are both from March of 2021, at the Illinois Swimming Winter Open.

IUPUI is a Division I program that competes in the Horizon League Conference. At the 2022 Horizon League Championships, the Jaguars finished 3rd out of the 7 teams, behind Oakland and Milwaukee.

With Jones’ best time in the 100 breast, she would have placed 13th at the Horizon League Championships. IUPUI had two swimmers make finals in that event with Ali Sippel finishing 7th and Avery Brooks finishing 11th. Both girls were juniors for the 2021-2022 season, and will be gone by the time Jones arrives.

Jones joins fellow member of the class of 2023 Katy Foley with her verbal commitment to IUPUI.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.